Standing strong on his ground amid the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declined the US' offer to help him flee Kyiv. When Zelensky was asked about US President Joe Biden's administration’s offer of evacuating Kyiv, the Ukrainian President said, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, stated AP.

Earlier in an address to the nation on Friday night, Zelensky outlined the situation for the country. He had said, “This night will be very difficult, and the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance of Ukrainians” adding that “the fate of Ukraine is being decided right now." It is pertinent to note that most of the West has refused to send troops inside Ukraine and instead deployed troops in European nations.

Zelensky even accused Russians of attacking kindergartens and civilian structures. He said, "There is nothing that could possibly explain why the kindergartens and civilian infrastructure are being shelled." Pledging to remain in Kyiv, Ukrainian President also said: “Our main goal is to finish this slaughter. The enemy losses are very grave — today there were hundreds of killed soldiers who crossed our border and came on our land…Unfortunately, we also suffer losses."

'We're all here', says Zelensky in video from Kyiv

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Zelensky posted a video on Facebook from Kyiv and said, "we're all here" as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. In the self-shot video, Zelensky was seen standing alongside his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides outside the presidency building, the Ukrainian President said, "We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way."

The rest of the group chimed in: "Glory to heroes!"

Image: AP