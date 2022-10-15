'We Know How To...': Ukraine Creating New Tech To Combat Iranian-made Drones From Russia

Ukraine has announced that it is creating new technology which would help to counter attacks by Russia using Iranian-made drones. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that Russia currently has around 300 Iranian drones. The statement of Reznikov comes after Ukraine on Monday, October 10, claimed that the Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, were struck by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones.

Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia intends to purchase additional Iranian drones. Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov said, "Approximately 300 Iranian drones remain in the Russian arsenal. They plan to buy several thousand more. We know how to shoot them down. We are doing so and studying them." He underscored that they need to see whether "it happens or not" but added that Ukraine needs to be prepared, CNN reported. He stated that Ukraine is creating a system for the "suppression" of drones. Oleksii Reznikov further added, "We disassemble the drones to [see] the details, see what kind of electronic 'brains' they have inside and accordingly prepare various countermeasures."

Ukraine claims it shot down 13 Iranian drones

On October 13, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military in the south, claimed that Russian forces were making use of Iranian "kamikaze" in groups to identify the "disposition of Ukrainian air defences, as per the CNN report. She said that Russia has started using the Iranian "kamikaze" almost around Ukraine. According to Humeniuk, Russian forces were attempting to make use of these drones on critical infrastructure facilities as they want the people of Ukraine to not have access to water, heat and electricity. On October 10, Ukraine claimed that it had shot down 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136, The Kyiv Independent reported. The Ukrainian Air Force revealed that the missile strikes were carried out from Russia and Belarus between 3 pm to 6:30 pm (local time) on October 10.

NATO to deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the military alliance will "shortly" deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine. In his remarks after the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg said that the drone jammers will help Ukraine render Russian and Iranian-made drones. He said that the allies of the military alliance has been providing advanced systems, including artillery, air defence and armoured vehicles. He also welcomed the announcement of Spain to provide four HAWK launchers to Ukraine to bolster its air defence.