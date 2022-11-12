Why Is EU Delaying New Sanctions Against Russia? The Reason Could Be 'sanction Fatigue'

The European Union will be releasing new sanctions against Russia a long time after it initially planned to do so, according to an EU source who spoke to Sputnik. The anonymous source attributed the reason for the delay to "sanction fatigue" among the bloc’s member states, and a lack of tools to pressurize the Soviet nation into ending its war in Ukraine.

"There is already some sort of sanction fatigue between the member states, and also there is not much left to sanction, when it comes to sanctions against Russia, as most of the tools have been used in this field," the source said after being questioned about the reason for the delay.

The source also said that a discussion will be held between the member states of the EU to talk about the new sanction package and “shape it and give it the final structure.” They will eventually introduce it "in one way or another," as per the source. The EU, as the source claims, is considering sanctioning exports of precious metals like diamonds from Russia in the ninth package, and the sanctions could likely impact Belarus, important Russian individuals, and entities.

"Discussions include the possibility of banning diamond and some types of metal imports from Russia to the EU. The key here, like in the previous packages, is unity between the member states. The Commission is working to balance the concerns of the member states and, at the same time, maintain unity on this field," the source said.

Aid to Ukraine, sanctions for Russia: EU's recent moves

Previously, a top official of the European Union told journalists in Belgium’s Brussels that the bloc could impose new Russian sanctions towards the end of this year. Global powers from the West have isolated Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The EU has approved eight sanctions so far and has vowed to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Earlier this week, the EU discussed the unanimous approval of an assistance package of $18.06 billion for war-hit Ukraine in 2023. However, the move was objected by Hungary, with foreign minister Peter Szijjarto stating that the European nation will not support the EU’s efforts of giving jointly raised funds to Kyiv. The minister made the argument by stating that Hungary has been helping Ukraine bilaterally, therefore the Hungarian government will block the proposal.