With Ukraine’s ‘I Want To Live' Scheme, Surrendering Is Now A Call Away For Russian Troops

In Russia, a silent divide between soldiers has ensued as the war in Ukraine crosses its ninth month. While on one side, there are Russians who are willing to fight until their last breath, on the other are those who wish for nothing more than returning to the luxury of a war-free life.

For the latter, their knight in shining armor sits in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital that remains on Russia’s hit list. Their rescuer is the Ukrainian government, which has put in place a hotline that Russian servicemen can dial if they no longer wish to serve on the frontlines of war.

According to the BBC, the Ukrainian government began the ‘I Want To Live’ scheme in September, allowing soldiers on the other side of the border to surrender. The project has been a silent hit, with the government claiming that it has been getting up to 100 inquiries per day.

The hotline’s promotional video starts off dramatically with a voice-over that tells callers to "Ask yourself a question - what are you fighting for?" It then proceeds to feature blasts and Russian soldiers who appear to be surrendering, after which two phone numbers are displayed on the screen.

No one is ineligible for the ‘I Want To Live’ scheme, even if they are right at the border. Russian soldiers who are close to the frontline can opt to wave a white flag as a sign of surrender. The hotline allows Russian troops to figure out the easiest way in surrendering to Ukrainian military forces by making a phone call or providing details through messenger apps like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Inside the Kyiv centre which attends calls by Russian soldiers

In Kyiv, the phone continues to ring, with officials stating that they have had over 3,500 conversations with Russian personnel and their family members. An official at Ukraine's headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, who goes by the alias Svitlana, spends her day speaking to the fighters across the border.

"First of all, we hear a voice, mainly male. It's often part-desperate, part-frustrated, because they don't fully understand how the hotline works, or whether it's just a set-up,” she told BBC, adding that "there's also curiosity because many call not to surrender but to find out how they could if needed. It's different every time." While Svitlana did not reveal the exact numbers of the Russian fighters she has helped, she emphasizes that "we can't judge an entire country," and most of the Russian soldiers “are worried about their lives."