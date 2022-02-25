As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilisation of the population in the wake of Putin's Ukraine invasion, all men aged 18-60 are forbidden to leave the country. An entry on the Ukrainian President's website stated that conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness."

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation. He added, "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid."

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country. The border guard, according to the DW report, has said that the restriction on the men will last as long as martial law is in place in the country. Zelensky had declared martial law in Ukraine shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a ‘full-scale war’ into the neighbouring nation in the name of the special military operation.

Russian forces capture Vorzel, just 8kms away from Kyiv

As Russian forces were said to be only 20 miles away from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the troops have already captured the Vorzel village which is notably, just 8 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine's Defence Ministry has confirmed that Vorzel has fallen to Russian forces. Vorzel, the Ukrainian village is just five miles (8 kilometres) away from Kyiv. It is also to note here that the air raids siren went off for the second time in Ukraine's capital. Earlier, loud explosions were also heard from Kyiv.

Meanwhile, after large explosions were heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, reports stated that air raid sirens have gone off in both Kyiv and Lviv. The air raid sirens went off at dawn after Ukrainian residents reported waking to the sound of explosions. Many civilians reportedly sought safety in bomb shelters and metro stations amid growing reports of Russian tanks inching closer from all sides.

(Image: AP)