Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky Forbids Men Aged 18-60 From Leaving Ukraine As Russian Ground Troops Move Closer

As Zelensky signed a decree on the general mobilisation of population in the wake of Ukraine invasion, all men aged 18-60 are forbidden to leave country.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Ukraine

Image: AP


As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilisation of the population in the wake of Putin's Ukraine invasion, all men aged 18-60 are forbidden to leave the country. An entry on the Ukrainian President's website stated that conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness."

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation. He added, "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid."

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country. The border guard, according to the DW report, has said that the restriction on the men will last as long as martial law is in place in the country. Zelensky had declared martial law in Ukraine shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a ‘full-scale war’ into the neighbouring nation in the name of the special military operation. 

READ | Asia shares rise after US rebound amid sanctions on Ukraine

Russian forces capture Vorzel, just 8kms away from Kyiv

As Russian forces were said to be only 20 miles away from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the troops have already captured the Vorzel village which is notably, just 8 kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine's Defence Ministry has confirmed that Vorzel has fallen to Russian forces. Vorzel, the Ukrainian village is just five miles (8 kilometres) away from Kyiv. It is also to note here that the air raids siren went off for the second time in Ukraine's capital. Earlier, loud explosions were also heard from Kyiv.

READ | Zelensky hits out at Putin, says Ukraine will 'defend itself until Russia starts dialogue'

Meanwhile, after large explosions were heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, reports stated that air raid sirens have gone off in both Kyiv and Lviv. The air raid sirens went off at dawn after Ukrainian residents reported waking to the sound of explosions. Many civilians reportedly sought safety in bomb shelters and metro stations amid growing reports of Russian tanks inching closer from all sides.

READ | World unites in solidarity with Ukraine as monuments light up in blue and yellow; Watch

(Image: AP)

READ | Priyanka Chopra pens long note expressing concern over ‘terrifying' situation in Ukraine
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Moscow

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Russian military vehicles
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND