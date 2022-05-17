Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, May 17. Zelenskyy took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his talks with Scholz which he called "productive." During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the ground situation in Ukraine, increasing the sanctions and pressure on Russia and the prospects of peace.

According to the statement released by the German government, Zelenskyy and Scholz discussed the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Both leaders underscored that a negotiated diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine would require an immediate end to hostilities by Russian forces and the withdrawal of Moscow's troops. During the telephonic talks with Scholz, Zelenskyy lauded the support provided by Germany to Ukraine, which includes a defensive one. He said that they expect Germany to support Ukraine in its membership in the European Union. Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact for further support to Ukraine. The talks between German Chancellor and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy come after Scholz on Friday, May 13, held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Held productive talks with @Bundeskanzler. Discussed the situation on the frontline, further pressure on Russia, sanctions increase, the prospects of peace. Appreciate 🇩🇪 support, including defensive one. We count on further 🇩🇪 assistance on 🇺🇦 path to full membership in the #EU — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 17, 2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Ukraine

Ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24, several European leaders have visited the war-hit country and met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy but so far German chancellor Olaf Scholz has not visited Kyiv or revealed his plans for the same. However, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, May 10, visited Ukraine to review the current situation in the war-torn nation. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Baerbock said that they will collect evidence as an international community and assured the Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova of Germany's full economic, and political support in addressing war crimes. During her visit, Baerbock met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted that Ukraine can count on the support of Germany. Annalena Baerbock visited Bucha and also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba underlined that Ukraine values the support of Germany which is aimed at helping them against Russia's war. It is to mention here that Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues for over 80 days.

Before our meeting in Kyiv, @ABaerbock visited Bucha where Russians committed horrific war crimes, including murder of civilians, rape, and looting. Russia continues its attacks and war crimes now. We value Germany’s support aimed at helping Ukraine stop Russia and its barbarism. pic.twitter.com/N0TrqezkHm — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 10, 2022

Wir werden als internationale Gemeinschaft Beweise sammeln. Ich habe der ukrainischen Generalstaatsanwältin Iryna #Wenediktowa Deutschlands volle Unterstützung bei der Aufklärung der Kriegsverbrechen zugesichert: politisch, finanziell und personell. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 10, 2022

Ich bin unfassbar froh, hier im freien #Kiew zu sein. Der dafür notwendige Mut der Ukrainer*innen ist ergreifend. Meine Botschaft ist klar: Die #Ukraine kann sich auf unsere Unterstützung verlassen - nicht nur militärisch, nicht nur heute. pic.twitter.com/VtwEzEDJVI — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 10, 2022

Wir werden genauso da sein, wenn dieser Krieg vorbei ist, wenn Wladimir Putin sein Ziel verfehlt haben wird, wenn die #Ukraine ihre Zukunft in #Freiheit gestaltet. Danke @ZelenskyyUa für den herzlichen Empfang in Kiew! — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) May 10, 2022

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/PTI