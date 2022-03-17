Zelenskyy Cites Post-Holocaust Phrase 'Never Again' In Address To German Lawmakers

In his address to German lawmakers on Thursday, March 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to post-Holocaust phrase 'Never Again.' He told the Bundestag that, "Politicians always say 'never again,' but we see that these words are worthless." Furthermore, referencing the fall of the Berlin Wall, Zelenskyy encouraged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday to break down a wall between peace and strife in Europe and end the war in Ukraine.

"That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall," Zelenskyy said, referring to former US President Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall. He went on to say that Germany should be given the leadership role it deserves so that the future generations can be proud of their ancestors. He further urged the German Parliament to, "Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war."

Russia-Ukraine war

International indignation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensified on Thursday as the war between the two countries entered its fourth week. Russian forces also killed civilians waiting in line for bread and refuge in a theatre, according to US and Ukrainian officials.

Despite the largest assault on a European state since World War II, Moscow has yet to conquer any of Ukraine's major cities, since Ukraine's armed forces have launched small-scale counter-attacks on numerous fronts. As the battle enters its fourth week, more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled and hundreds have died.

Image: AP