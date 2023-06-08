Zelenskyy Claims Rescuers In Flooded Kherson Being 'shot At' By Russian Forces

Russian attackers have hindered rescue operations in the flooded parts of Ukraine's Kherson region that fall under Moscow's control. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rescuers are being targetted and shot down by Russian forces during their attempts to evacuate thousands of people affected by the collapse of the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam and hydro-electric power plant.

In a conversation with German newspaper Bild, the President shared the ordeal of the affected population. "People, animals have died. From the roofs of the flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by. You can see that on the other side. It is very difficult to get people out of the occupied part of Kherson region," he said.

"When our forces try to get them [the residents] out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance. As soon as our helpers try to rescue them, they are shot at. We won't be able to see all the consequences until a few days from now, when the water has trickled down a bit," he added.

Situation 'extremely dangerous' in flooded Kherson

Zelenskyy's claims were backed by a volunteer helping in the rescue operations in Kherson. Speaking to CNN, Roman Skabdrakov of the Kaiman Volunteer Group said that the efforts were being jeopardized by rampant Russian shelling. "Of course it is extremely dangerous," Skabdrakov said.

The dam's obliteration has prompted evacuations of over 1,800 people from their homes, with thousands of agricultural land laid to waste. Experts have warned of devastating economic and environmental damage, as Russia and Ukraine point the finger at each other for the breach. So far, it is unclear if the dam was intentionally sabotaged or whether it collapsed due to structural fragility.