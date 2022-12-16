Zelenskyy Demands Complete Isolation Of Russia And Belarus From 2024 Paris Olympics

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants "complete isolation" of Russia and Belarus from the 2024 Olympics. On December 14, Zelenskyy got in a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach and urged isolation of not just the Russian team but Russian athletes as well. He said he was "disappointed" that the IOC was exploring ways to ensure the participation of Russian athletes under neutral banners.

President Zelenskky further asserted that the "only fair response" to Russia would be "complete isolation of the terrorist state on the international stage," as per a report from Newsweek. He said that 184 athletes have died as a result of Russia's actions, although he did not clarify what Russian athletes have to do with the war in Ukraine.

The politicisation of Olympics

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, France. Throughout history, the Games have been a source of national pride and a showcase for the world's best athletes. However, the Olympics have also been subject to political controversies. One of the earliest examples of politicisation at the Olympics occurred in the ancient Games, when city-states would use their athletes' victories as a means of demonstrating their power and superiority. This led to widespread corruption and cheating, as cities would go to great lengths to ensure that their athletes were victorious.

In more recent times, the Olympics have been used as a platform for political protest. For example, at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in a Black Power salute during the medal ceremony for the 200-meter race. This act of protest against racism and discrimination sparked widespread controversy and debate.

The most infamous example of politicisation at the Olympics occurred at the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal, Canada. The Games were boycotted by several African and Caribbean nations in protest of New Zealand's participation, as the New Zealand national rugby team had recently toured South Africa, which was then under apartheid rule. This boycott significantly impacted the Games, with many top athletes from these nations not participating.