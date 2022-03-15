Last Updated:

Zelenskyy Pens Emotional Letter To Family Of US Journalist Brent Renaud Killed In Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote an emotional letter to the family of Brent Renaud, a US journalist & filmmaker allegedly killed during Russian attack in Irpin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday wrote an emotional letter to the family of Brent Renaud, a US journalist and filmmaker allegedly killed during a Russian attack in Irpin, Ukraine, a suburb of Kyiv. The journalist was shot dead while reporting on the Russia Ukraine war over the weekend. Zelenskyy, in his letter, addressed to the Renaud family, praised his dedication to shining a light 'against forces of darkness', and said that he lost his life while ‘documenting human tragedy’.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his heartfelt letter, also said the Ukrainian people were grieving with the Renaud family. "It is with deep sadness that I am writing to extend my heartfelt condolences to you on the tragic loss of your beloved son and brother," Zelensky wrote in a letter posted to Twitter on Monday. “A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians,” he wrote.

“With all his courage and determination, he travelled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state. The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you,” Zelenskyy said in his letter. He noted that Ukraine was thankful to the slain journalist for his ‘professionalism and commitment to the values of compassion, ethics and justice’.

“May Brent’s life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up [and] fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness,” the Ukrainian President added.

American journalist killed amid Russia Ukraine war

The letter was addressed to the family of Brent Renaud, a 51-year-old video journalist and former New York Times contributor, who was fatally shot near Kyiv. The slain journalist was working on a video project on refugees for Time magazine with another American journalist, Juan Arredondo, when their car came under fire from Russian forces near the Romanivsky Bridge in the town of Irpin.

Following Renaud’s loss, Time magazine in a statement said, “We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud.” Furthermore, grieving his loss, the statement read, “Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

