Zelenskyy Sacks Kharkiv Security Chief For 'not Working Enough To Defend City' Amid War

Amid the ongoing ruthless war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacked the security chief of the Kharkiv region owing to his "poor performance." In his first official appearance outside of Kyiv since Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy paid a visit to troops on the frontlines in Kharkiv's northeastern region on Sunday. In his daily video address, Zelenskyy lauded regional authorities in Kharkiv and also spoke about the sacking of the regional security of the country's top security agency (SBU).

"The Kharkiv's security chief did not work enough to defend the city from the very initial days of the full-scale war but thought only of himself personally," Zelenskyy said.

The embattled Ukrainian leader further stated that the concerned authorities are probing the officer's motives behind his deeds. During his visit to the region, Zelesnkyy also encouraged his troops and handed out commendations as well as gifts to them. "You risk your lives for us all and for our country. The army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration - everyone really works for victory and does it very effectively," he added.

Zelenskyy vows to liberate the occupied region in Kharkiv

Claiming that one-third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation by the Russian forces, Zelenskyy also vowed to liberate the entire territory at the earliest. He also urged everyone, both at the local level and at the state level, to work harder to achieve the desired result. The President also stated that he discussed very objectively with the local authorities about the post-war reconstruction of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. "We must use only advanced ideas, only modern technologies in reconstruction. In particular, security technologies. And the best offers from our partners. Kharkiv and all other cities and communities in our country affected by the war must be reconstructed to have the most modern look in Europe," Zelenskyy remarked.

'We are doing everything to repel this offensive': Zelenskyy

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 96th on Monday, May 30. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President has also asked the world to provide more weapons to Ukraine and impose "maximum" sanctions on Russia. "We are doing everything to repel this offensive. There was not a day that we did not try to find more weapons, more modern weapons to defend our land, to defend our people," Zelenskyy added.

