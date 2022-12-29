Zelenskyy Terms Ukraine As One Of The Global Leaders, Boasts Of Helping West 'find Itself'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, addressed the country’s parliament, known as the Verkhovna Rada, ahead of stepping into a new year. Looking back at the events that transpired and how they changed the global landscape, Zelenskyy asserted in the annual message that Ukraine has emerged as a global leader in 2022.

“Due to our unity, we have achieved what almost no one in the world, in the whole world, believed in. Almost no one except us. Ukraine has become one of the global leaders. Our national colors are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world. In any country, on any continent, when they see blue and yellow, they know that it is about freedom,” he said, according to a transcript on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy highlights how the war helped the world

Zelenskyy also looked at the brighter side of the war and said that it gave an opportunity to the West to “find itself again” and get rid of any intimidation from Russia. “In 10 months of this year, we helped everyone. We helped the West find itself again, return to the global arena and feel how much the West prevails. No one in the West is afraid of Russia anymore and will never be,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that Ukraine helped in uniting the European Union in times of adversity. “It was Ukraine that united the European Union. It turned out that it is possible! And now Europe defends itself. Europe overcomes crises. And this is despite the colossal resources thrown by Russia to break our continent,” he continued. Zelenskyy also highlighted that it is an ideal time for Ukraine to begin talks on joining the EU as most of the citizens in EU countries have backed the idea of Kyiv joining the bloc.

Concluding his address, the Ukrainian President lauded the country’s defenders who have given a tough fight to Russia and have reclaimed territories since the war broke out. Zelenskyy’s address to the Parliament was followed by felicitating Ukrainian defenders who were invited to the Parliament.