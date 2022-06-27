Zelenskyy To Address G7 Leaders, Likely To Seek More Weapons And Aid For Ukraine

As the ongoing ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) on Monday. According to reports, the embattled President is expected to urge the world leaders to ramp up the aid supply to Ukraine and also press the West for accelerated sanctions on Russia during his virtual address. Zelenskyy also reiterated his demands for fresh G7 sanctions on Russia and for the delivery of additional weapons and air defence systems to Ukraine in his daily address on Sunday, June 26.

"We need a powerful air defence - modern, fully effective which can ensure complete protection against Russian missiles. We talk about this every day with our partners. There are already some agreements. And partners need to move faster if they are really partners, not observers," Zelenskyy stated. He also stressed that delays in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine essentially make way for repeated attacks from Russia. Meanwhile, US President and other G7 leaders have assembled in Germany to hear from Zelenskyy and also discuss the upcoming phase of his nation's gruelling conflict with Russia.

'G7 is demonstrating strong global leadership': Biden

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been at the centre of the G7 summit, which is being held inside a century-old hillside castle in Germany's Bavaria region. In an attempt to further isolate Russia's economy, leaders have decided to put restrictions on new imports of Russian gold. Additionally, President Biden declared that new import restrictions on Russian gold will be put in place as retaliation for Moscow's continued invasion of Ukraine. "Together, the G7 is demonstrating the strong global leadership it will take to maximize the costs to Putin and his enablers and address the impact of his war on the global economy," Biden wrote in a Twitter post.

Together, the G7 is demonstrating the strong global leadership it will take to maximize the costs to Putin and his enablers and address the impact of his war on the global economy.

Russia's senator blames G7 leaders' 'geopolitical egoism' for ongoing war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 124th on Monday, June 27. Meanwhile, a senior Russian senator has blamed the G7 leadership's 'irresponsibility and geopolitical selfishness' for the prevailing situation in Kyiv. "G7 leaders are directly responsible for the tragedy in Ukraine, or should I say it is because of their irresponsibility and geopolitical egoism, to be precise," Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council, wrote on his Telegram channel, TASS reported.

