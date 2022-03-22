Zelenskyy To Address Japanese Parliament Virtually; To Rally Support Amid War With Russia

Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the Japanese Parliament on Wednesday, March 23. By addressing Japan, Zelenskyy will seek international support for his country’s fight against the Russian invasion. According to a report by the Associated Press, it is expected that the Ukrainian President would address the Japanese Parliament for about 10 minutes.

As per the news agency, the video will be played in a meeting room at the lower house of the Japanese Parliament. Notably, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion against its neighbouring country, Ukraine, Japan has been acting tough against Moscow. Though the action from Tokyo triggered Moscow to react against it, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invoked sanctions without fearing repercussions.

Earlier during a press conference, Kishida said that a compromise could set a bad precedent in East Asia, where China is increasingly making assertive military actions. This will not be the first time when a President of another country will address the Japanese Parliament.

Earlier, former US President George W Bush and former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have delivered their addresses "in person" during visits to Japan. However, Zelenskyy will be the first foreign dignitary to deliver a speech in the Japenese Parliament virtually.

Russia announces to discontinue peace treaty talks with Japan

It is worth mentioning that the Ukrainian President has given similar speeches to lawmakers in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada in which he sought support to counter Russian aggression. On multiple occasions, Japan has taken a neutral stance over the ongoing conflict.

However, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-fledged war against Kyiv, Kishida offered to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv as he shares good relations with both the countries along with the West. Though Zelenskyy appreciated his initiative, Moscow had not shown any interest in the mediation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Russia announced a decision to discontinue peace treaty talks with Japan over the disputed Kuril islands and withdraw from joint economic projects there, citing Tokyo’s sanctions against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP

