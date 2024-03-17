Advertisement

Belgorod – Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, all schools and colleges were shut down in parts of Russia's Belgorod region on Monday and Tuesday. The orders to shut down public places in Russia's border region came after a rise in Ukrainian attacks. The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, took to Telegram to inform the lockdown for safety reasons. Gladkov also mentioned that shopping malls will be closed in the region on Sunday and Monday and the whole city is subject to the closures.

The latest attacks in the region indicated that the war that jolted Ukrainian for two years is suddenly showing its ripple effects on Russians who have largely remained isolated in the whole scenario. Amid the chaos, Ukraine’s Spy Chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed on Saturday that Russian sabotage groups are actually responsible for the attacks in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk. “This is a story about how Russians solve this domestic issue. We may like some of them more, others less. But still, both are Russians,” Budanov said. He went on to warn that the attacks in the region would continue.

Kremlin calls the attacks unsuccessful

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the attacks on the Belgorod and Kursk regions have largely remained unsuccessful and made it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being regularly updated on the situation. However, Belgorod’s governor Gladkov maintained that the situation is difficult in both the city and in Belgorod district. “In the Belgorod region, the village of Oktyabrsky was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of four UAVs that dropped explosive devices. There were no casualties as a result of the explosions; there was damage to electricity and gas supply lines. In the near future, emergency crews will begin reconnecting supply lines,” the governor wrote on Telegram on Sunday. “It is clear that teachers, nannies and technical staff are all worried,” he added.

Just like in other parts of Russia, people in Belgorod are still voting in the ongoing polls which is expected to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin back to power. On Saturday, the voting continued for the second day with the authorities arresting several Russians for carrying out acts of civil disobedience. On the same day, Gladkov noted that two people were killed in the deadly morning attacks in the region. This included a truck driver whose vehicle was hit by a shell.