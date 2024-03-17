×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Schools and Malls Shut Down in Russia's Belgorod as Ukraine Escalates Attacks

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, all schools and colleges were shut down in parts of Russia's Belgorod region on Monday and Tuesday.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack | Image:Telegram - @vvgladkov
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Belgorod – Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, all schools and colleges were shut down in parts of Russia's Belgorod region on Monday and Tuesday. The orders to shut down public places in Russia's border region came after a rise in Ukrainian attacks. The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, took to Telegram to inform the lockdown for safety reasons. Gladkov also mentioned that shopping malls will be closed in the region on Sunday and Monday and the whole city is subject to the closures. 

The latest attacks in the region indicated that the war that jolted Ukrainian for two years is suddenly showing its ripple effects on Russians who have largely remained isolated in the whole scenario. Amid the chaos, Ukraine’s Spy Chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed on Saturday that Russian sabotage groups are actually responsible for the attacks in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk. “This is a story about how Russians solve this domestic issue. We may like some of them more, others less. But still, both are Russians,” Budanov said. He went on to warn that the attacks in the region would continue. 

Advertisement

Kremlin calls the attacks unsuccessful 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the attacks on the Belgorod and Kursk regions have largely remained unsuccessful and made it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being regularly updated on the situation. However, Belgorod’s governor Gladkov maintained that the situation is difficult in both the city and in Belgorod district. “In the Belgorod region, the village of Oktyabrsky was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of four UAVs that dropped explosive devices. There were no casualties as a result of the explosions; there was damage to electricity and gas supply lines. In the near future, emergency crews will begin reconnecting supply lines,” the governor wrote on Telegram on Sunday. “It is clear that teachers, nannies and technical staff are all worried,” he added. 

Advertisement

Just like in other parts of Russia, people in Belgorod are still voting in the ongoing polls which is expected to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin back to power. On Saturday, the voting continued for the second day with the authorities arresting several Russians for carrying out acts of civil disobedience. On the same day, Gladkov noted that two people were killed in the deadly morning attacks in the region. This included a truck driver whose vehicle was hit by a shell. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby

Moosewala's Brother Born

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

ED summons Kejriwal

4 minutes ago
Bastar

Bastar Box Office Day 2

8 minutes ago
SP MLA Manoj Pandey, Angry at Swami Prasad Maurya, Says ‘His Mental Balance is Not Good’

Swami Prasad Maurya

11 minutes ago
rohit sharma and hardik pandya

Ex-AUS captain non Rohit

14 minutes ago
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack

Belgorod Attacks

15 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. nets brace

17 minutes ago
pune hotel murder

Pune Hotel Murder

19 minutes ago
Blood Diamond (2006)

African-based Actioners

20 minutes ago
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect

Posters Removed

28 minutes ago
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day

Google Doodle St Patrick

31 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

43 minutes ago
AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad

Man's Body Reaches Hyd

an hour ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Is Top On OTT

an hour ago
Gotion

Gotion sues Green Charter

an hour ago
Subsea cables

Subsea cables damanged

an hour ago
Waterway

ITC waterway shipments

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Citadel India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: 12 Seats to Watch Out For in the State of West Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo