×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 19:42 IST

Ukraine claims to 'clean up Severodonetsk' in 2-3 days if they get Western long-range arms

A regional Ukrainian official has claimed that Ukraine will be able to "clean up Severodonetsk in two or three days" if they receive Western long-range weapons.

Reported by: Apoorva Kaul
Ukraine
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A regional Ukrainian official has claimed that Ukraine will be able to "clean up Severodonetsk in two or three days" if they receive Western long-range weapons. Serhiy Haidai, Governor of Luhansk, in a post on Telegram said that Russian forces continue with their "primitive tactics" like heavy artillery firing. He said that the industrial zone in Severodonetsk remains under constant shelling.

"If we get Western long-range weapons quickly, an artillery duel will begin, the Soviet Union will lose to the West, and our defenders will be able to clean up Severodonetsk in two or three days," Serhiy Haidai said in the post on Telegram.

Serhiy Haidai said that the street fighting between forces of Russia and Ukraine continues in Severodonetsk. According to Haidai, evacuation and transportation of rubber goods continues to remain impossible in Severodonetsk. He stressed that the hospitals in the region have all the necessary medical equipment for the treatment of people who have been injured. He claimed that Russian forces have not captured the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road and they continue to "constant storm it." Furthermore, Luhansk Governor Haidai accepted the difficulties of fighting with Russian troops. He said that maybe Ukrainian forces "will have to retreat", according to AP. However, he added that the battle between the forces of both sides continues in Severodonetsk. He said that Russian forces were using artillery, mortars, and tanks in Severodonetsk "to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely." 

Zelenskyy calls Severodonetsk 'epicenter' of combat in Donbass

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his late-night video address on Wednesday, 8 June, said that Severodonetsk remains the "epicenter" of combat in Donbass. Zelenskyy said that fight in Severodonetsk is "one of the most difficult" battles seen so far and called it a "very fierce battle." The British Ministry of Defence in their latest defence update on Thursday, 8 June, said that the fighting between forces of Russia and Ukraine continues in Severodonetsk. It further said that Russia's Eastern Group of Forces has likely ramped up their efforts to move towards the south of Izium. As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 106, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has said that around 31,500 Russian troops have lost their lives since Moscow's military offensive began on February 24. 

"Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas. We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy. This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address. 

Image: AP

Advertisement

Published June 9th, 2022 at 19:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

5 minutes ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

5 minutes ago
Heroic Intervention: Video Shows Man Saving Hundreds in Sydney Mall Attack | WATCH

Sydney Mall Attack

10 minutes ago
Safety tips for school trip

School Trip Safety Tips

12 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva

Man City's best scorer

14 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel

Powell’s rate cuts

21 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

23 minutes ago
World Bank

Lending potential

24 minutes ago
Real estate

Market forces knock

25 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

25 minutes ago
JP Morgan upgrades India’s rating

JPMorgan expectations

28 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

29 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

32 minutes ago
MacBook

Apple M4 Mac lineup

37 minutes ago
Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

39 minutes ago
Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack -

Sydney Mass Stabbing

43 minutes ago
Summer corporate fashion tips

Corporate Fashion Tips

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News14 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo