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Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India For BRICS Summit, Kremlin Confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Nidhi Sinha
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Vladimir Putin To Visit India For BRICS Summit, Kremlin Confirms
Vladimir Putin To Visit India For BRICS Summit, Kremlin Confirms | Image: File

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for the upcoming BRICS Summit, the Kremlin has confirmed. The summit is likely to be held on September 12 and September 13.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Putin will “definitely” attend the Summit in New Delhi.

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Nidhi Sinha
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