Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India For BRICS Summit, Kremlin Confirms
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for the upcoming BRICS Summit, the Kremlin has confirmed. The summit is likely to be held on September 12 and September 13.
According to Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Putin will “definitely” attend the Summit in New Delhi.