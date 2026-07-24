Saudi Prince's Toxicology Report Uncovers Fatal Drug-Alcohol Cocktail Behind London Hotel Death

New Delhi: The death of a Saudi prince in a London hotel has come back into the spotlight after a UK inquest revealed the findings of his toxicology report. The report showed that the 29-year-old prince had consumed a combination of alcohol, party drugs and prescription medication before he died, leading the coroner to rule his death as a case of misadventure.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud was found dead in his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, London, on November 25, 2025. Hotel staff discovered him lying on the bathroom floor after he failed to respond. Emergency services were called, but he could not be revived.

According to the toxicology report presented during the inquest, the prince had a blood alcohol level of 222 mg per 100 ml, nearly three times the legal drink-driving limit in England. The report also found potentially fatal levels of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a recreational drug commonly known as the "party drug."

Traces of cannabis and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam (Xanax), along with therapeutic levels of other prescribed medication, were also detected in his system.

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Medical experts told the court that the combination of alcohol, GHB and prescription medicines caused a cardiac arrest, leading to his death.

The inquest also heard that Prince Abdullah had a history of alcohol and substance misuse and had undergone treatment at London's Priory Clinic before receiving rehabilitation at Rainford Hall in Merseyside. Doctors who treated him said he had successfully completed detoxification and had shown no signs of suicidal thoughts before leaving the rehabilitation centre.

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After examining the evidence, Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin ruled out suicide, saying there was no indication that the prince intended to end his life. CCTV footage showed he had returned to the hotel alone, and investigators found no evidence of foul play or third-party involvement.

The coroner recorded the cause of death as multi-drug toxicity and returned a verdict of misadventure, concluding that the prince had died accidentally after consuming a fatal mix of alcohol, recreational drugs and prescription medication.