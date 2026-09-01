'Security, Connectivity, Opportunity': PM Modi Shares 3 Main Pillars of India's Vision for SCO Summit

Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined India's core vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) around the three foundational pillars of Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. Addressing the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi said, "Now is the time to take these three pillars beyond a 'vision' and toward 'concrete outcomes'".

PM Modi called for the 10-member bloc to transform its 25-year foundation of dialogue and cooperation into "tangible outcomes," urging member states to turn their "shared geography into shared opportunities" amid global uncertainty and instability. PM Modi said, “In these 25 years, we have prepared a strong foundation for cooperation. Now, in the next 25 years, our goal must be to transform this cooperation into tangible outcomes.”

"Today, when the world is passing through uncertainty and instability, we must turn our shared geography into shared opportunities. Through our efforts, we must bring positive changes to the lives of our people, " he said. Further, the PM urged member states of the SCO to act together against terrorism and its financing. He also pushed for dialogue over conflict and said connectivity plans must respect sovereignty.

While extending his gratitude to Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov for the "grand welcome and hospitality" in Bishkek, which is hosting the SCO summit, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of great pleasure for me to be among you all on this special occasion of the 25th anniversary of the SCO.”

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Referring to Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day and the World Nomad Games, PM Modi said the opening ceremony offered a glimpse of the country's rich culture and shared heritage. "This shared heritage and mutual connection is a major strength of the SCO family," he said.

He also linked peace and stability in Afghanistan with the broader goal of a peaceful and secure Eurasia. "India has been contributing to the development and humanitarian assistance of the people of Afghanistan and will continue to do so," he said. On the West Asia crisis, PM Modi said conflicts can have consequences far beyond their immediate region, affecting "energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains of the entire world".

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"The countries of the Global South have to bear the maximum brunt of this. Therefore, India's call has been that the solution to all tensions and wars is not possible on the battlefield, but only through Dialogue and Diplomacy," he said. PM Modi also flagged drug trafficking as a threat to young people and regional security.

"Drug trafficking is not just a crime but a serious threat to our younger generation and regional security. The Centres being established under the SCO to deal with challenges like security threats, organized crime, information security, and narcotics are a positive step. We must make them effective mediums for practical coordination and timely action," PM Modi added.

On connectivity, he said India supports efforts that "link markets, facilitate trade, and open new paths for development", while stressing that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential. "This is the core spirit of the SCO Charter," he said.

PM Modi called for simpler customs processes, greater use of digital documentation and more efficient logistics networks alongside roads, railways and air corridors. On the third pillar, Opportunity, PM Modi said the benefits of SCO cooperation must directly reach people.

"Our greatest asset is the mutual relationship between our people. For India, the SCO is a confluence of great civilisations, cultures, and ideas. In the next twenty-five years of the SCO, people-to-people ties should be at the centre of our cooperation. The real test of our success should be: how many new opportunities our efforts created for the youth, how many new markets opened for our entrepreneurs, how much technology benefit our farmers received, and how much better the lives of our citizens became," he said.

"This is the real meaning of 'Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity'," PM Modi added. "Our cooperation in the SCO should not be merely 'government-driven' but 'people-driven'," he said, highlighting India's Start-up Forum, Young Authors' Conclave and Young Scientists' Forum.

PM Modi also said the first session of the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, proposed by India last year, will be organised in India this year. Referring to Kyrgyz litterateur Chingiz Aitmatov, PM Modi said, “He said that we often look more at the things that divide us, and less at those that unite us.”

"Today, this message is highly relevant for the SCO. Our diversity is our identity. Our shared objective is our strength," he said. PM Modi called on SCO members to move forward with the resolve, "From shared geography to shared opportunities, from vision to outcomes, and from government-driven cooperation to a people-driven partnership. India is ready to contribute to the shared journey of the SCO family with this faith and commitment," he said.