'Sede Vacante': What Happens In The Period When the Papacy is Vacant

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement. “This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” the statement said.

Pope Francis became pope in 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28 of that year. He was elected as Benedict’s successor on March 13 during a papal conclave, choosing the name Francis in tribute to Saint Francis of Assisi, the Italian mystic and poet.

According to tradition, the death of a pope is officially confirmed by the camerlengo a senior Vatican official. That role is currently held by Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

How Would the Pope Be Buried?

A pope is usually buried four to six days after his death, in a ceremony led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, who is currently 91-year-old Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Traditionally, popes are laid to rest in the Vatican Grottoes, the crypt beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. However, in a 2023 interview, Pope Francis shared that he wished to be buried at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome one of his favourite churches and a place he visited frequently during his papacy.

How Long Is the Mourning Period?

The mourning period after a pope’s death lasts nine days, a tradition known as “Novendiale,” which dates back to Ancient Roman customs.

During this time:

The pope’s body is blessed and dressed in papal vestments.

It is placed for public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to pay their respects.

In past centuries, popes were often embalmed, and in some cases, their organs were removed. A church near the Trevi Fountain in Rome still holds the hearts of over 20 popes, preserved in marble urns as sacred relics.

The Novendiale includes daily Masses and prayers, giving the Church time to mourn and reflect before choosing the next pope.

What Happens in the Period When the Papacy is Vacant?

During sede vacante, the usual leadership structure of the Church changes temporarily. Key figures and rules come into play until a new pope is chosen.

Who is in Charge of the Church Until a New Pope is Chosen?

While there is no pope, the camerlengo (currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell) takes charge of managing the day-to-day operations of the Vatican. He also officially confirms the pope’s death, seals the papal apartments, and prepares for the funeral. However, he does not have the power to make decisions that only a pope can make, such as appointing bishops.

How is a New Pope Selected?

The process of choosing a new pope is called a conclave. It usually starts about 15 days after the pope's death.

Before voting, the cardinals take an oath of secrecy. Then they begin several rounds of voting. Each cardinal writes the name of their chosen candidate on a ballot. A two-thirds majority is needed to elect a new pope.

After each vote, smoke is sent up from the chapel's chimney:

- Black smoke means no decision has been made.

- White smoke means a new pope has been elected.

Who is Eligible to Become the Next Pope?

Any baptized Catholic man is eligible to be elected pope.

However, for centuries, the person chosen has been a cardinal. According to the History Channel, “A non-cardinal hasn’t been chosen since 1378, when the selection of Urban VI brought about the Western Schism.”

What is the Conclave Voting Process?

Indian business and financial news publication Mint reports that “the process begins with all voting cardinals taking an oath of secrecy before being isolated from the outside world. They deliberate and vote in rounds, with each cardinal writing their chosen candidate’s name on a ballot. A two-thirds majority is required for a candidate to be elected as the new pope.”

Only cardinals who are 80 or younger may vote in the conclave, which takes place in the Sistine Chapel. After each round of voting, smoke is released from the chapel’s chimney. Black smoke indicates that no candidate has been selected, while white smoke signals that a new pope has been chosen.

When does the new pope take charge?