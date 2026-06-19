'She's Incredibly Smart & Blunt': US VP JD Vance Reveals What Attracted Him To Indian-Origin Wife Usha

In a candid and affectionate interview, U.S. Vice President JD Vance opened up about his deep admiration for his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, drawing poignant parallels between her and his late grandmother, whom he affectionately called "Mamaw."

Vance expressed his biggest regret about his Mamaw never meeting Usha.

"There's something so similar about them, but so different," he said. Both women, he noted, are "incredibly smart" and remarkably blunt. While his grandmother left school after middle school, Usha pursued and completed law school.

"They are incredibly blunt people. I mean Usha just doesn't have a filter," Vance shared.

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It was precisely this straightforward quality that first drew him to Usha.

"It's one of the things I was immediately attracted to about her -- even if she was going to offend you, she is going to say exactly what was on her mind," he recalled.

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The Ohio native highlighted the vastly different worlds from which the two most important women in his life came. Mamaw played a pivotal role in raising him and was the central figure in his life for his first 20 years. Usha, he said, has become the most important person for the rest of it.

"I really wish these two people could have met because they are amazing people," Vance added warmly.

He also recounted a lighthearted yet revealing anecdote about his mother's initial reaction to meeting Usha, who is of Indian ethnicity but was born and raised in the United States. When Vance told his mom that Usha was Indian, she reportedly asked, "Which tribe?" -- a moment that underscored, in Vance's words, "how little some of us knew about the world."

The remarks paint a picture of cross-cultural appreciation and personal growth within Vance's family.

Usha Chilukuri Vance, a Yale Law School graduate and accomplished attorney, has often been credited by her husband as a grounding force in his life and career.