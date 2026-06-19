'Appreciation For Indian Talent is Really Growing in Leaps & Bounds': EAM Jaishankar After Europe Tour

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the growing global recognition of Indian talent, stating that appreciation for India's human capital is expanding rapidly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Europe visit.

Addressing the Annual Regional Passport Officers’ Conference in Delhi shortly after returning from the tour, Jaishankar noted that a recurring theme during the engagements in France and Slovakia was the high value placed on Indian professionals and innovators by European partners.

“I have just come back today, accompanying the Prime Minister on a visit to Europe, to the G7, to France, to Slovakia. And one of the recurring themes here has been how much they value Indian talent. The appreciation for Indian talent is really growing in leaps and bounds,” Jaishankar said.

The Minister also highlighted the rising stature of the Indian passport amid India's expanding global footprint.

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“As our foreign policy establishes India as a Vishwa Bandhu, the Indian passport is treated with respect and with confidence internationally. Our responsibility is to ensure that the process of obtaining this document remains a matter of right, not as a struggle,” he added.

Key Highlights of the Europe Tour

Prime Minister Modi’s visit began in France, where he participated in the G7 summit and held extensive bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice. The Indian delegation included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials.

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A major highlight was the joint inauguration of ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ by PM Modi and President Macron. The three-day event spotlighted India’s deep-tech ecosystem, bringing together over 120 cutting-edge Indian start-ups, researchers from more than 20 Institutes of Excellence, and more than 350 international investors and venture capitalists. The initiative focused on 13 critical technology pillars, positioning India as a significant player in global innovation.

Following France, PM Modi made a historic first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia, holding delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. The Indian side, which included Jaishankar, Doval, Misri, and senior MEA officials, discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the European nation.