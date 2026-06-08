Six Dead, Vehicles Destroyed in Massive Uzbekistan Fuel Station Explosion

TASHKENT, June 8 (Reuters) - A gas explosion killed ​six and injured ‌five people at a liquid gas ​filling station ​in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya ⁠region, the ​Uzbek emergency ministry ​press service said on Monday.

A fire that erupted ​following the ​explosion also damaged four ‌vehicles, ⁠including two gas transportation trucks and two underground ​fuel storage ​tanks, ⁠it said.

In Uzbekistan, apart ​from natural ​gas ⁠distributed by pipes, many businesses and ⁠households ​use ​liquid petroleum gas.

Not an isolated incident

The incident follows a similar tragedy in the exact same region less than a year prior. In July 2025, a massive fire broke out in the Kukdala district of Kashkadarya after a fuel storage tank violently exploded at a local gas filling station. That blast claimed the lives of four people and prompted a high-level response from the country's health and emergency ministries.

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The recurrence of these fatal accidents highlights ongoing concerns over infrastructure safety and compliance at fuel stations across the country, which have previously triggered widespread safety inspections by the government.

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