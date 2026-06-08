Six Dead, Vehicles Destroyed in Massive Uzbekistan Fuel Station Explosion
A fire that erupted following the explosion also damaged four vehicles, including two gas transportation trucks and two underground fuel storage tanks, it said.
- World News
- 1 min read
TASHKENT, June 8 (Reuters) - A gas explosion killed six and injured five people at a liquid gas filling station in Uzbekistan's southern Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek emergency ministry press service said on Monday.
A fire that erupted following the explosion also damaged four vehicles, including two gas transportation trucks and two underground fuel storage tanks, it said.
In Uzbekistan, apart from natural gas distributed by pipes, many businesses and households use liquid petroleum gas.
Not an isolated incident
The incident follows a similar tragedy in the exact same region less than a year prior. In July 2025, a massive fire broke out in the Kukdala district of Kashkadarya after a fuel storage tank violently exploded at a local gas filling station. That blast claimed the lives of four people and prompted a high-level response from the country's health and emergency ministries.
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The recurrence of these fatal accidents highlights ongoing concerns over infrastructure safety and compliance at fuel stations across the country, which have previously triggered widespread safety inspections by the government.