Skull Fractured, Not Given Food: 13-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Killed Over Stealing Chocolates

Rawalpindi: A 13-year-old girl in Pakistan was subjected to extreme assault that unfortunately led to her death, because she allegedly stole chocolates from the household where she was working as a maid.

13-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Assaulted, Killed for Stealing Chocolates

In a shocking case of extreme child labour, a 13-year-old girl who worked for a family - Rashid Shafiq, his wife Sana and their eight children, was tortured and killed for allegedly stealing chocolates. The victim began working as a maid at the age of eight because her father, who was a farmer, had a huge financial debt to be paid. Two years ago, she began working for this family, who paid her father 8,000 Pakistani rupees per month. The minor girl was accused of stealing chocolates and on the basis of those accusations, she was subjected to brutal torture that led to her death.

Pakistani Girl's Skull Fractured, Deprived of Food and Water

As per local media reports from Pakistan, the 13-year-old girl was badly beaten, struck with a rolling pin used in the kitchen to make breads, was deprived of food and water and her hands and legs were tied. As per the autopsy report, the victim's skull was fractured and she also had multiple fractures in her legs, arms and ankle. A deep head wound and the fractured skull led to her death.

Pakistan Horror: Case Registered, Investigation Underway

The police has confirmed that a case has been registered against the minor girl's employer Rashid Qureshi, his wife Sana and others who were involved in concealing the crime. Charges of murder, torture and evidence tampering have been pressed on the accused. Photos and videos of limb fractured and head injuries are evidences of repeated mistreatment by the employer on the minor.

Assault and Death of Minor Girl Sparks Social Media Outrage