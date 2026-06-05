'Sorry, Please Don't Call The Cops': Indian Man Caught Sexually Grooming 14-Year-Old Girl In UK

London: A video doing rounds on social media purportedly shows a 27-year-old Indian man being confronted by a group of people in the United Kingdom on allegations of trying to sexually groom a 14-year-old girl.

The man is reportedly named Pravna Bhatt, who was caught by local vigilantes, self-identified as 'British patriots". Upon confrontation, he purportedly admitted to sending sexually explicit text messages to the underage girl and an explicit video of himself, continuing his predatory behavior even after he became aware that the girl was only 14 years old.

In the video he was reportedly seen pleading for forgiveness from local vigilantes, self-identified as 'British patriots".

A woman who was confronting the man was heard saying that he sent the girl a video of himself masturbating and asked her, “Would you like it if I sneak you into my room and make love to you? Do you know how to kiss?”

Advertisement

He was also accused of asking the girl to pay for a hotel for both of them. The woman in the video told Bhatt, “You was going to get somebody under the age of nine to pay for a hotel for you both. But she didn't have ID, so she was going to give you the cash and you was going to get it, right?”

Bhatt was purportedly heard admitting to his mistakes in the video, saying, “Ma'am being honest to you, this is the first time I have done it and it will be the last time….This is the first time I have done something wrong. I have never done anything like this before…It is my fault. It is my biggest mistake…Just give me last chance."

Advertisement

“I don't know what lured me to do this thing, but I didn't really want to do it. It is my mistake, I really accept it. I really accept whatever you said.”

Bhatt was also seen begging the group not to alert the police, pleading, “Please don't call the police…I don't want to go to the prison.”