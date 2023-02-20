19 Dead In Brazil Amid Heavy Rains As Cities Cancel Carnival; Lula To Visit Affected Areas

UPDATE: Brazil flood death toll rises to 48, rescue operations underway

The death toll rises to 48 after heavy rains devastated coastal areas of Brazil's south-eastern Sao Paulo state

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo has been hit by heavy flooding and landslides, resulting in at least 19 deaths and many missing or injured. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga have been particularly affected, with their Carnival festivities cancelled as rescue teams work to find those affected by the disaster. Brazilian authorities have warned that the number could still rise, reported AP.

The amount of precipitation in the region has been one of the highest ever recorded in Brazil, with Bertioga alone experiencing 687 millimetres in one day. The governor of Sao Paulo has issued a public calamity decree for several cities and requested support from the army, which will send two airplanes and rescue teams to the region. “Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao. He posted on his social media channels several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of a baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street. Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.

🚨‼️Urgente : Fortes chuvas interditam rodovia Rio Santos, deslizamentos atingem a cidade de São Sebastião pic.twitter.com/O9WKMRxbu8 — Rogério D. Anitablian🇧🇷 🇦🇲 ✝️#RecognizeArtsakh (@anitablian) February 19, 2023

The northern coast of Sao Paulo is a popular destination for Carnival, particularly among wealthy tourists who avoid the larger street parties in big cities. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga, two of the hardest hit, canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas in a statement requested support from the army, which will send two airplanes and rescue teams to the region. He also issued a public calamity decree for the cities of Ubatuba, Sao Sebastiao, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga.

TV footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible. Residents are using small boats to carry items and people to higher positions reported AP. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters. The northern coast of Sao Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.

Help is on the way: Lula

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on his social media account he will visit the main affected areas on Monday. "We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, treat the wounded, look for the missing, restore highways, power connections and telecommunications in the region. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy," Lula said on his Twitter account.