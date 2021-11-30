Archaeologists In Peru Unearth 800-year-old Mummy Buried In Underground Tomb In Lima

Recently on Peru's central coast, archaeologists have discovered a mummy that is thought to be approximately 800 years old. The remains of the mummy were believed to match with an individual who belonged to a society that flourished prior to the Inca Empire which rose to power during the 1400s. Archaeologists claimed that the society was settled between Peru's coastline and mountains, the Sky News reported.

According to archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna of the State University of San Marcos, the mummified remains have been unearthed in an underground structure in the suburbs of Lima, the capital city of the nation. However, the gender of the mummy has yet to be determined, as per the Independent. Further, archaeologist Dalen Luna claimed that the fossils belong to a person who has lived in the nation's high Andean area.

'The main characteristic of the mummy is that the whole body was tied up'

"The main characteristic of the mummy is that the whole body was tied up by ropes and with the hands covering the face, which would be part of the local funeral pattern,” Sky News reported, citing archaeologist Dalen Luna. He went on to explain that after evaluating carbon dating, more exact date will be obtained. Further, it has been reported that Ceramics, vegetable remnants, as well as stone tools were also discovered within the tomb with the mummy.

As per the Sky News, hundreds of archaeological places are found in Peru which are from civilizations that existed during and after the Inca Empire. From the south of Ecuador and Colombia to central Chile, the empire ruled over the southern half of South America.

25 individuals were discovered in Peru's ancient city of Chan Chan

Furthermore, earlier this month, archaeologists have unearthed the bones of 25 individuals in Peru's ancient city of Chan Chan. According to BBC, the bones were excavated in a 10-square-meter area in what was once the Chim empire's capital. The collective grave, according to experts, was a burial location for Chim royalty. As per archaeologist Sinthya Cueva, the majority of the bones belonged to young women, all of them were under the age of 30. According to local media, the burial also included roughly 50 pieces of pottery.

According to the British news organisation, even though the Chim was notorious for performing human sacrifices, particularly those of children, archaeologist Jorge Meneses Bartra claimed there was no confirmation that individuals found in the cemetery died as a result of human sacrifice, BBC reported. One of the bones' placements, according to Meneses, indicated that it was buried quickly after the individual died.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image)