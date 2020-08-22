Bazilian Supermarket Covers Worker's Dead Body With Umbrellas To Keep Business Running

In a shocking incident in Brazil, a supermarket worker dropped dead at work, and his body was covered with boxes and open umbrellas to keep the store running. The incident reportedly occurred on August 14 but came to light this week after pictures of the insensitive treatment by the supermarket staff went viral on social media. Not to mention, this act sparked outrage among the netizens.

Brazil Supermarket covers dead body with umbrellas

According to international media reports, on August 14, a 59-year-old sales manager in Carrefour Supermarket in Recife, Brazil suffered a heart attack on August 14 during working hours and passed away. Following this, the Brazil store staff covered the body with umbrellas and boxed as it continued operating while waiting for the concerned authorities to arrive. The pictures of the body covered with umbrellas went viral on social media and sparked outrage amongst the people at the insensitive behaviour displayed by the Carrefour Supermarket and for not closing the Brazil store for the time being.

Netizens react

The Twitteratis expressed their shock at the insensitivity of the supermarket staff. The netizens shared the images from the Brazil store while criticising the impertinent act. Some even claimed that the dead body of the employee was in the beer aisle of the Carrefour supermarket for four hours.

In Recife, Brazil, at a Carrefour supermarket, an employee had a heart attack and died during his shift. Rather than shocking the management or the customers, the market stayed open. The body was left on the floor, hidden under umbrellas. This is what a worker is for capital. — Tarbram (@tropicalcamatte) August 19, 2020

CARREFOUR EMPLOYEE LIES DEAD HERE IN BRAZIL, BEER AISLE, FOR 4 HOURS WITH STORE OPEN pic.twitter.com/jamnWbpZ5A — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) August 19, 2020

In Brazil, a salesman in a Carrefour supermarket had a heart attack in the middle of his shift and died.



Carrefour covered his body with umbrellas in the middle of the hallway and continued operating like nothing had happened until the morgue could come pick it up. https://t.co/2gBWawa4UT — ricardo (@razzmazatz) August 19, 2020

Brazil's Carrefour Supermarket issues official statement

After receiving immense criticism from people for the incident, Carrefour Supermarket released an official statement. In their statement, the Brazil Supermarket explained the situation and went on to apologize for the insensitive act. According to their statement, the man suffered a heart attack while working but the staff followed protocols and called the emergency services and also provided the man with first aid. Even after that, the man could not be saved and he passed away in the supermarket. They also claimed that they were instructed by the emergency services/funeral services to not remove the body and the staff followed the instructions.

They went on to say that the supermarket erred in handling the situation by keeping the store open at the time. They apologised for the 'improper manner' with which the death of the employee was handled and that was not the 'correct way to protect the body'. As per their official statement, Carrefour Supermarket has changed its guidelines to ensure that such rare incidents are handled with sensitivity and respect by making it compulsory for the supermarket to be closed if and when it occurs.

Nota Oficial do Carrefour pic.twitter.com/t4i1h0iPUq — Carrefour Brasil (@carrefourbrasil) August 19, 2020

