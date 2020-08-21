Beirut: ‘Miracle Baby’ George Born Amid Deadly Blasts Considered 'symbol Of Hope'

While the terrifying explosion shook Beirut City in Lebanon, the birth of a baby boy amid the devastation and wreckage ignited ‘light’ during the dark times for the city. ‘Miracle Baby’ George has won hearts on the internet for surviving the tragedy that unfolded horror, caused immense loss to lives, and crumbled Beirut’s infrastructure. In the photos shared on his newly created Instagram account, the baby boy is seen resting in the photos wrapped in a white coverall, appearing to be smiling. Internet users poured well wishes and love for the ‘miracle baby’ as they made hearts and sent prayers for his wellbeing in the onslaught of the comments.

According to local reports, while the boy’s mother, Emmanuelle Khnaisser, was rushed into the labour, the city witnessed one of the most horrific incidents about to go down in the history of time as one of the deadliest tragedy to have unfolded in Lebanon. George’s father, Edmound, who had wanted to capture his son’s birth, ended up recording the nerve chilling scenes from the tragedy.

While the deadly blasts claimed the lives of many and wreaked gloom and destruction across the city, Edmound received his piece of good news with the birth of the baby boy. Instantaneously, the parents of the baby referred him as ‘miracle child’. The caption to one of George’s photographs read, “Light from Darkness, Birth from Wreckage' I'm Baby George, born on 4th of August 2020 during Beirut devastating explosion by heroes”.

Netizens wish the baby "good health"

Instagram users admired the baby and wished him good health and prosperity. “Wonderful !...wishing you a very long life full of peace and happiness,’ wrote a user. “May God lighten all the way of his life. Be a healthy baby boy,” wrote another. “He truly is a miracle! God bless him and you and the heroes,” said the third.

