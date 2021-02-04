Brazil To Buy 30 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs From Russia And India

Brazil said that it was negotiating with Russia and India to buy 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The country started its ambitious inoculation drive earlier this month after regulators approved two COVID-19 jabs developed by China’s Sinovac and Oxford/AstraZeneca’s Covishield. Last week, India had gifted two million doses of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to Brazil.

The Brazilian Health Ministry recently revealed that it was mulling to approve two more vaccine jabs to expedite the immunisation process. For the purpose, it was already in talks with Russian representatives for Sputnik V and Indian representatives for Covaxin. The proposed deal would provide Brazil 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine and 20 million shots of Covaxin and will be delivered in February and March.

Brazil is the second-worst-hit country from the novel coronavirus with over 226,000 deaths. Earlier this month, four people who travelled to Tokyo from Brazil were identified to be carrying a new mutation of the virus. In the aftermath, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement stating that ‘Brazilian variant’ contains a set of mutations that might make it difficult to be recognised by antibodies.

Brazil thanked India for COVID jabs

Thanking India for providing 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the country was 'honoured' to have a great partner like India. Taking to his Twitter, President Bolsonaro shared an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the Coronavirus vaccine-like 'Sanjeevani' from India to Brazil expressing his gratitude to India for helping Brazil overcome the global health crisis by joining efforts. "Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!," tweeted Jair Bolsonaro.

