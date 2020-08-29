Brazil's Effort To Protect Amazon Rainforest Yeilding Opposite Effect: Report

As Jair Bolsonaro faced massive international criticism over the soaring number of wildfires in the Amazon, the Brazilian President put the army in charge of protecting the precious rainforest. However, it is now being reported that operation “Green Brazil 2” has in fact had the opposite effect.

With the military in operation, Associated Press has reported a decline in the investigation and prosecution of rainforest destruction by ranchers, farmers, and miners, even as this year’s burning season picks up.

Less raids against illegal activity

As per the AP report, the Brazilian army is more focussed on constructing small roads and bridges which ultimately allow exports to flow faster to ports and ease access to protected areas, giving a chance for further exploitation of the rainforest.

It was found that no major raids against illegal activity by the military have been conducted. The report added that the penalty issued for environmental violations has been cut by almost half since four years ago and there has been a halt in the usage of satellite maps to locate deforestation sites and fine their owners. Penalization for illegal logging, mining, and farming is also reported to have dropped to a huge extent.

The order putting the military in charge to battle deforestation was initially due to end in June, but it was recently extended by Bolsonaro until November despite widespread criticism that it will make the problem worse.

Amazon rainforest is reported to have lost about 17% of its original area and, at the current pace, is expected to reach a tipping point in the next 15 to 30 years. The forest will release hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as it decomposes, expediating the climate change.

Meanwhile, earlier in May, Bolsonaro declared that the government's efforts in fighting the fires have been successful. He also called reports of the forest on fire “a lie” and rubbished concerns over the same.

