Che Guevara's Childhood Home In Argentina Goes For Sale With Asking Price Of $400,000

Argentine Marxist revolutionary, Che Guevara’s childhood house in Rosario has been put up for sale just last week. According to reports, this move comes after the several owners of the home were unsuccessful in realising various cultural projects on the strength of Guevara’s legacy. The 200-square metre home of significant figure of the Cuban revolution was put on sale with reportedly asking price of $400,000.

According to international media reports while the home has had several owners in the past, one of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farrugia has told a media outlet that he was already planning to sell the property. However, he said, with multiple properties in different countries and the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic led to fast-forwarding of the decision.

Who was Che Guevara?

Also a physician, author, diplomat, and military theorist, Che Guevara eventually became a guerilla leader in South America but was executed by the Bolivian army in 1967. Since then, he has been regarded as a martyred hero by several generations of leftists in the world. His iconic image still remains a symbol for leftist radicalism and anti-imperialism. He was born in Ernesto Guevara de la Serna on June 14, 1928, in Rosario in Argentina.

After the completion of his medical studies at the University of Buenos Aires, he first got involved in politics in Argentina and then in the neighbouring regions Bolivia and Guatemala. In 1955, he met Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl while in Mexico and then became part of former’s efforts to oust the Batista government in Cuba. Guevara served as military adviser to Castro and directed the guerilla troops in the battles against Batista government forces.

When eventually Castro took the power in 1959, Guevara became in charge of La Cabaña Fortress prison where reportedly 144 people were executed on his extra-judicial orders. Then, he also became the president of Cuba’s national bank and led the shift of the country’s trade relations from the United State to the Soviet Union. He has addressed the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 1964, but was captured and killed on October 9, 1967, in La Higuera by the Bolivian army.

