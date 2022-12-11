Clash In Peru Between Protesters & Police In Peru Post President Ouster, Around 20 Injured

A clash between demonstrators and police personnel broke out in the Peruvian city of Andahuaylason on Saturday, CNN reported. The incident injured at least 20 people, including four policemen. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Ombudsman’s Office said that it is working along with healthcare workers to make sure that those who were wounded had gotten “adequate medical care in the city hospital.” It also revealed that several people were detained after the clash broke out.

Furthermore, two police officers who were held captive by protesters were also later released, according to the National Police. The Ombudsman Office also urged Peruvians not to resort to violent means during their protests” and told the National Police that “any action to restore public order must be carried out within the framework of the law of use of force.”

While it is unclear why the violent clash occurred, Andahuaylas is one of the multiple regions in Peru where citizens have lately been protesting in support of erstwhile President Pedro Castillo, who was impeached earlier this week, as per the information shared by the Ministry of Interior.

Peru gets a new president

Earlier on Wednesday, Castillo was stripped from power after he called for a new round of elections, which subsequently led to a majority of the 130-person Congress voting to impeach him and swearing in Dina Boluarte as the new successor. Later in the day, Castillo was also apprehended for alleged rebellion.

After becoming the first female President of Peru, Boluarte addressed reporters on Thursday and dispelled rumours of new elections. “I know that there are some voices that indicate early elections and that is democratically respectable. I believe that the assumption of the Presidency on this occasion is a bit of a reorientation of what must be done with the country,” she said, adding that she will look “at alternatives to better reorient the destinations of the country.”