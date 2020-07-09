Video: Man Fights Off Deadly Snake In His Car While Driving On Highway, Escapes Unhurt

A snake on board recently terrified a driver on the Dawson Highway of Queensland in Australia forcing him to fight it off with a seatbelt and a knife. The entire incident was captured by the Queensland police and later uploaded on their Facebook page.

A 'deadly passenger'

As can be seen in the video, the officer approaches the vehicle and is informed by the panicky driver that there was a brown snake in the car and that he thinks he was bitten. After being made aware of the presence of the snake the officer moves to the back of the car where he manages to spot the snake and then proceeds to radio for help and an ambulance.

After identifying the snake and calling for backup, the video shows the officer listening to the driver’s tale of how the snake climbed up the gearbox and ended up beneath his legs, leaving the driver unable to hit the brakes. At one point in the video, the driver narrates how he had to fight the snake with nothing but a seatbelt and his knife.

Thankfully the driver had not been bitten and had been just suffering from shock after the ordeal. The video of the incident received a lot of comments and a lot of users came out to offer support to the driver and sympathized with him for the ordeal he had just been through. While another suggested that anyone that frequently travels through the habitat of these dangerous snakes must take the time to learn basic snake first aid. Take a look at the video below.

