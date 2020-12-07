Cuba Based Diplomats With 'Havana Syndrome' Were Targeted With Microwave Radiation: Report

Havana Syndrome that resulted in mysterious brain injuries in diplomats at the US embassy in Cuba and China in 2016, and the envoys of American Embassy in Havana in 2017 was likely caused by microwave radiations, a long-awaited report by the National Academies of Sciences Engineering Medicine confirmed.

The unusual set of neurological symptoms was caused by the "effects of directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy" said the report. However, it wasn’t made clear whether the radiations were directed intentionally using weaponry. The American Intelligence officers, back then, had suspected Russia's involvement. The report, which lacks conclusive intelligence about whether the attack was deliberate on US diplomats and CIA officers abroad, was dispatched to the US Congress.

The intelligence agencies and scientists have long been in a state of curiosity and confusion about the origin of the illness. Diplomats struck with the alleged radiations reported an onset of loud noise, perceived to have directional features which was accompanied by pain in one or both ears and across a broad region of the head.

"In some cases, a sensation of head pressure or vibration and dizziness, followed, while in other cases there was tinnitus, visual problems, vertigo, and cognitive difficulties," the report informed. Further, it added that the persons continue to suffer those health complications. Sources of NBC confirmed that the report was given to the US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, also a Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees member.

Our new report requested by @StateDept examines potential causes of illnesses among U.S. government personnel and their families at embassies in Cuba and China. Read more:https://t.co/MCkpuw4vpH pic.twitter.com/EmYwEz0wtz — National Academies (@theNASEM) December 5, 2020

Officers 'continue to suffer symptoms'

According to the National Academies of Sciences report, the illness dubbed 'Havana Syndrome' was so strange and mysterious that nothing like it has been documented in the medical literature. As many as 40 State Department and other government agencies had attempted to research the cause of the syndrome.

However, the report asserts that the finding "raises grave concerns about a world with disinhibited malevolent actors and new tools for causing harm to others." According to reports published by leading the US daily, CIA officers in Europe and Asia and Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired case officer, continue to suffer the symptoms from what they allege a brain injury.

