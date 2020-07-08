Jair Bolsonaro Ignored Crucial Warnings, Flouted COVID-19 Measures Before Testing Positive

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus after repeatedly downplaying the seriousness of the disease and ignoring crucial warnings from health authorities. The Brazilian government, under the leadership of Bolsonaro, has emerged as one of the examples of failed COVID-19 response with over 1.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 66,000 deaths so far, holding the second position on both columns of the tally.

There have been several incidents in the past when Bolsonaro neglected social distancing measures and even targeted Brazilian authorities including governors and mayors for adopting the measures suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He himself escaped a close scare in March when his press secretary tested positive withing days of meeting US President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

During the early phase of the virus outbreak, the Brazilian leader termed it as “little flu” and refused to impose strict lockdowns across the country to contain the spread. He even came down heavily on media for sparking “sense of dread” and “hysteria” over the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro was also spotted riding a jet-ski and enjoying a lavish lifestyle while flouting key measures and even wearing a face mask. After few days, the 65-year-old Brazilian leader went out for a can on coke and a hot dog amid the rising death toll related to novel coronavirus. Insults were hurled at Bolsonaro as one woman was heard calling him “assassino” (killer) while another dissenter screamed, “Get to work, you bum!”.

Bolsonaro has been maintaining his controversial stance of reopening the businesses to keep the economy running, even as the Latin American country continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and related death toll. In March, Bolsonaro had called COVID-19 a “fantasy” and then went to a rally and shook hands with supporters which drew severe criticism.

Calling it a “little flu” during an address, the Brazilian President said, “In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn’t need to worry.”

A leading medical journal recently said that Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country’s coronavirus response. The Lancet, in the scathing piece, highlighted Bolsonaro’s blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors.

'Daunting Challenge'

In May, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), primarily funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, projected nearly 90,000 deaths in Brazil related to COVID-19 by early August. IHME Director Dr Christopher Murray had said in a statement that the nation’s health care system is facing a daunting challenge.

“Our aim in announcing these findings is to inform policymakers how best to manage and mobilize for COVID-19,” said Murray.

The virus has severely impacted the indigenous tribes of Brazil with a surge in confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths related to the virus. If authorities continue to ignore the devastation brought upon Brazilian people by gross neglect of severity of the disease, the health crisis is bound a become an irreversible humanitarian crisis.

(Image: AP Twitter / @caneladevelho)