Venezuelan President Claims 'American Spy' Captured While Trying To Cause Explosion

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on September 11 said that a citizen of US nationality has been captured from the country's Falcon state, where he was allegedly plotting to cause an explosion at an oil complex. Maduro claimed that the captured individual was a marine who had served at CIA bases in Iraq and was caught with specialised weapons and a large amount of cash and other items.

Maduro said that the arrest occurred a day after authorities foiled another explosion at El Palito refinery, where they "discovered and dismantled" an explosive.

US has reached a level of madness

"A war of vengeance by the gringo empire (Trump administration) against Venezuela to prevent Venezuela from producing all petroleum derivatives: gasoline, etc. They have reached a level of madness, although God with us, who is against? We say from Venezuela. This spy has been captured, this plan was detected, this plan dismantled and we are 100% activated to guarantee the physical security of our strategic and oil facilities," Maduro was quoted as saying on the official website of the Venezuelan government.

Maduro, while addressing the leaders of the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, on the occasion of the 12th Anniversary, said that they have all the evidence, photographs and videos, of the "American spy" and that it was passed on to the Public Ministry. Maduro also called on the country's refinery workers to "reinforce all internal and external security measures for all processes" of the national oil industry. Venezuela has one of the largest reserves of oil in the world.

The latest development comes months after Venezuelan security forces captured two former US soldiers, who were allegedly trying to enter the country to attempt a coup to overturn the heavily-sanctioned Maduro government. The two soldiers, Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of terrorism, conspiracy, and trafficking of weapons. US President Donald Trump resfuses to accept Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and backs his opponent Juan Guaido.

