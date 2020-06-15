Peru: Machu Picchu To Allow Limited Number Of Visitors After Reopening In July

Machu Pichu would only allow a limited number of visitors every day after it reopens in July, international m media reported citing officials. Machu Pichu, a world heritage site and the main attraction in Peru, is a 15th-century Incan citadel set high in the Andes Mountains. The site, however, was shut down in March after Peruvian authorities imposed a lockdown due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection has now infected 229736 people and killed 6688 making Peru one of the worst affected nation in the world, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated. According to reports, after Machu Pichu reopens only 675 visitors would be allowed each day, that too with proper social distancing and precautionary measures. Jean Paul Benavente, governor of Cusco region, speaking to international media reporters, said that the new number of visitors would be one-quarter of the how many people visited the site before coronavirus hit.

In addition to that, the guides will take the tour of only seven people at once and it would be mandatory for all people to wear masks. According to reports, the site saw an average of 2000 to 3000 visitors per day, with the peak hitting 5000 visitors every day.

Last month, the country’s government tried to revive tourism by announcing a plan to offer free tickets natural resources and archaeological sites to children, public sector employees and elderly. However, there is no announcement of reopening of borders yet. Peru, the second-worst COVID-19 hit nation in Latin America has seen a decline of the tourism industry which employs nearly 10,000 people. Speaking to international media reporters, Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos reportedly said that the tourism industry has suffered losses totalling $3.3 billion this year.

Although, Peru was one of the first nations on the continent to implement strict measures such as stay at home, lockdown and border closings, a country with nearly 20 per cent of its population below the poverty line failed to contain the virus. Many of the downtrodden reportedly ventured outside looking for work, food, or financial transactions, eventually crowding public places and transports.

