'Marakkar' Producer Antony Perumbavoor Recalls How Mohanlal's Call Made Him Feel Peaceful

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham's producer Antony Perumbavoor in his recent conversation with an online portal revealed that a few days back Mohanlal called him and asked him to pray for everything to get back to normal (post-coronavirus). Anthony Perumbavoor whose movie Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham was slated to hit the marquee in March 2020 got pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since the release of the film is uncertain Anthony was flustered, but when Mohanlal called and told him not to worry, he was relieved, said the producer. He also revealed that after Mohanlal's call he is now less worried and has a peaceful mind.

When asked about the release of his magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, Antony Perumbavoor said that the movie would only release after theatres reopen because they have a contract with 60 countries to release the Mohanlal starrer across the globe. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Priyadarshan directorial narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is reported to be the most expensive movie in Mollywood. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores, and will simultaneously release in five different languages across the globe. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Besides Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor will reunite for the sequel of their hit movie Drishyam (2013). The film, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead was reported to be one of the highest-grossing movies of Malayalam cinema. Drishyam 2 is helmed by Jeethu Joseph and is currently in the scripting stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Trisha in the lead, also has Durga Krishna and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan, and his directorial venture - Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's Treasures in the pipeline.

