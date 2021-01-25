Last Updated:

'Shock And Pain': Condolences Offered As 4 Football Players Killed In Brazil Plane Crash

Following the plane crash that left 5 members of Brazilian soccer club Palmas dead, several internet users flooded Twitter with condolence messages.

Following the plane crash that left four football players and the president of Brazilian football club Palmas dead, several internet users flooded Twitter with condolence messages. According to AP, the accident occurred on January 24 in the northern state of Tocantins. The private plane, which was on the way to Goiania, had plunged suddenly to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff. 

The club announced that president Lucas Meira, as well as players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, all died. The pilot, named Wagner, was also killed in the incident. Brazilian media reported that the players were travelling in a private plane because they had tested positive for coronavirus and Sunday would be their last day of isolation, and the rest of the players would travel on a commercial flight. In a statement, Palmas said, "We regret to report there are no survivors". 

Netizens in ‘shock and pain’ 

Torn at the tragic loss of lives, the incident left netizens in “utter shock and pain”. Twitteratis flooded the microblogging website and wrote, “Thoughts and prayers with the families of the four footballers and Palmas club president who died in a plane crash in Brazil”. FIFA also offered their condolences and extended “deepest sympathies” to the victims and their families. 

The cause of the accident is still not known. The Tocantins fire officials informed that the twin-engine Baron model had a capacity of six occupants. They said that when the firefighters arrived at the crash site, 500 meters from the runway, the aircraft was consumed by fire and at least two explosions were registered. The Brazilian Football Confederation expressed its solidarity with Palmas’ family members and the club’s fans in an official note, and it ordered a minute of silence in all matches played Sunday as a sign of mourning.

