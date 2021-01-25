'Shock And Pain': Condolences Offered As 4 Football Players Killed In Brazil Plane Crash

Following the plane crash that left four football players and the president of Brazilian football club Palmas dead, several internet users flooded Twitter with condolence messages. According to AP, the accident occurred on January 24 in the northern state of Tocantins. The private plane, which was on the way to Goiania, had plunged suddenly to the ground at the end of the runway while on takeoff.

The club announced that president Lucas Meira, as well as players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, all died. The pilot, named Wagner, was also killed in the incident. Brazilian media reported that the players were travelling in a private plane because they had tested positive for coronavirus and Sunday would be their last day of isolation, and the rest of the players would travel on a commercial flight. In a statement, Palmas said, "We regret to report there are no survivors".

Netizens in ‘shock and pain’

Torn at the tragic loss of lives, the incident left netizens in “utter shock and pain”. Twitteratis flooded the microblogging website and wrote, “Thoughts and prayers with the families of the four footballers and Palmas club president who died in a plane crash in Brazil”. FIFA also offered their condolences and extended “deepest sympathies” to the victims and their families.

FIFA offers its condolences after a plane crash tragically claimed six lives in Brazil - including five members of Palmas Futebol e Regatas. Football extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families at this difficult time. — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 24, 2021

On behalf of VFL Americas, we send condolences to Palmas. The plane crash tragically claimed six lives in Brazil - including five members of Palmas.#Palmas #TheVFL — VFL Americas (@VFLAmericas) January 25, 2021

Its BRAZIL again💔.

In utter shock and pain, as we start the day hearing to the news that a plane crash kills Four Palmas players, Club President in Brazil. Deep condolences to the families of deceased and I hope that no one ever has to be a part of this. RIP💔#PalmasFc pic.twitter.com/rwnQ9s04vQ — Deepankar Baishnab (@DeepankarBaish1) January 25, 2021

Awful news about the plane crash in Brazil, R.I.P 😞 #PalmasFc #Brazil 🇧🇷 — CH9 (@Chickenhead_ch9) January 24, 2021

RIP to all those affected by the plane crash in Brazil and their families. A sad day for football. 🤍🕊 — Will (@THFC_willo) January 24, 2021

Another plane crash takes the lives of four soccer players and their club president. Really sad. That’s the second plane crash involving a soccer team from Brazil in the past 5 years. — Luca BP (@lucabp7) January 24, 2021

Just seen the reports coming out of Brazil about the Palmas plane crash. Not another team destroyed in horrible circumstances. Thoughts go out to the team and the victims families — Nick Golding (@NickGolding4) January 24, 2021

4 Palmas players, the club’s president and the pilot all died today in a plane crash in Brazil.



Goalkeeper Ranule, defender Lucas Praxedes, defender Guilherme Noé, midfielder Marcus Molinari, the president Lucas Meira and the pilot commander Wagner.



May they rest in peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7IuMcBQ9Z4 — Back Again With Troopz Podcast (@backagain) January 25, 2021

R.i.p to those that have died in the plane crash in Brazil 🙏🙏 — arsenal lady (@arsenal_25) January 25, 2021

The cause of the accident is still not known. The Tocantins fire officials informed that the twin-engine Baron model had a capacity of six occupants. They said that when the firefighters arrived at the crash site, 500 meters from the runway, the aircraft was consumed by fire and at least two explosions were registered. The Brazilian Football Confederation expressed its solidarity with Palmas’ family members and the club’s fans in an official note, and it ordered a minute of silence in all matches played Sunday as a sign of mourning.

