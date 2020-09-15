Venezuela Announces Terrorism Charges Against US 'spy' Plotting To Blow Up Power Plants

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Attorney General Tarek William Saab on September 14 announced that an "American spy" arrested near Venezuelan oil installations last week will be charged with "terrorism”. The spy was captured on September 11 from the country's Falcon state, where he was allegedly plotting to cause an explosion at an oil complex. Saab said that 7 Venezuelan citizens were arrested in follow-up raids over the weekend.

American spy arrested

In a state television, he said, “All the Venezuelan citizens are going to be charged with the crimes of treason, terrorism, illicit traffic of weapons and association (to commit crimes), while the US citizen is going to be charged with terrorism, illicit traffic of weapons and association”. However, the arrest was announced on September 11 as President Nicolas Maduro said the US citizen had been "spying in Falcon state on the Amuay and Cardon refineries". He added that the man was a US marine who had previously served "at CIA bases in Iraq”.

"A war of vengeance by the gringo empire (Trump administration) against Venezuela to prevent Venezuela from producing all petroleum derivatives: gasoline, etc. They have reached a level of madness, although God with us, who is against? We say from Venezuela. This spy has been captured, this plan was detected, this plan dismantled and we are 100% activated to guarantee the physical security of our strategic and oil facilities," Maduro was quoted as saying on the official website of the Venezuelan government.

The latest development comes months after Venezuelan security forces captured two former US soldiers, who were allegedly trying to enter the country to attempt a coup to overturn the heavily-sanctioned Maduro government. The two soldiers, Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of terrorism, conspiracy, and trafficking of weapons. US President Donald Trump resfuses to accept Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and backs his opponent Juan Guaido.

