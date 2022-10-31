PM Modi, Biden & Others Felicitate Lula Da Silva On Winning Brazil's Presidential Polls

Leaders from all around the world congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on becoming the next president of Brazil after he defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday. He made his presidential comeback after two long decades, and won the election by defeating Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. Previously, the veteran politician served as the president of Brazil between 2003 and 2010. Post his win, Lula emphasised the need for "a Brazil of peace, democracy, and opportunity".

Sending congratulatory wishes to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is popularly known as Lula, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues.”

Lula was also lauded by US President Joe Biden, who dispelled rumours of an unfair election by pointing out that the veteran leader won in a legitimate manner. “I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” Biden wrote.

Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2022

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022

Leaders of Canada, France, UK, and Germany also congratulate Lula

Canadian Prime Minister said that the victory signified that Brazil’s citizens “have spoken.” He further added that he is optimistic “to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment”.

French President Emmanuel Macron noted that Lula’s win opens a “new page” in the history of Brazil. He also said that he looks forward to collaboratively “take up the many common challenges and renew the ties of friendship between our two countries.” Furthermore, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his wishes to the Brazilian president and said that he aims to work together with him on various issues including the growth of the world’s economy, the conservation of natural resources, and the spread of core democratic values.

Moreover, German chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated the leader in his native language on Twitter. “Congratulations @LulaOficial on your election! I look forward to a close and trusting cooperation with - especially in questions of trade and climate protection,” reads the translated version of his tweet.