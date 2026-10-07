'Stop Energy Strikes, Keep Grain Flowing': India Proposes 3-Part Russia-Ukraine Truce Plan, Black Sea Shipping

New Delhi: India has proposed a three-part truce plan aimed at reducing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with a focus on stopping attacks on energy and critical infrastructure, ensuring the movement of grain and energy through Black Sea ports and protecting commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

The proposal was conveyed to the Ukrainian leadership during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Kyiv on September 3, his first standalone visit to Ukraine as India’s foreign minister. The plan seeks to bring several immediate concerns arising from the conflict under a single framework.

The three elements of the proposal are an end to attacks on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure, continued movement of grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and a halt to attacks on commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea.

What is India's 3-Part Truce Plan?

The first component calls for stopping attacks on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. The objective is to prevent further damage to installations that are essential for civilian life and economic activity and create space for wider de-escalation.

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The second component seeks to keep grain and energy supplies moving through Black Sea ports. The conflict and attacks around the strategic waterway have disrupted commodity flows, raising concerns over food and energy supplies.

The third part seeks an end to attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea. The proposal goes beyond protecting only grain shipments and calls for wider protection of commercial vessels and the movement of essential commodities.

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India's formulation brings these issues together, unlike other ceasefire initiatives that have largely focused on individual aspects of the conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on October 2 that Kyiv had received ceasefire proposals from India, Egypt, Turkey and the United States. He described India's proposal as the "most comprehensive" among the initiatives received.

Sybiha said Ukraine was prepared to consider different formats for a truce, including a broader ceasefire, but any agreement would have to address not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure and the situation in the Black Sea.

How India's Proposal Differs

Egypt and Turkey have focused primarily on ensuring the uninterrupted movement of grain from the Black Sea, including through measures aimed at stopping attacks on commercial shipping.

The US proposal has centred on an "energy ceasefire", focusing on preventing attacks against energy infrastructure.

India's proposal combines the two areas while adding a wider commitment to protect commercial shipping and maintain the flow of grain and energy through Black Sea ports.

Why India is Pushing for a Truce

India has economic and strategic interests in keeping Black Sea trade routes open. Recent attacks on commercial shipping have affected the movement of grain and energy from the region, while Indian seafarers have also been caught up in attacks involving merchant vessels.

According to people familiar with the matter, five Indian seafarers have been killed in Russian and Ukrainian attacks on merchant ships in recent weeks.

Black Sea ports are also important for Russian energy supplies to India. Disruptions around ports, including Novorossiysk, have affected crude shipments and contributed to higher freight costs, according to reports cited in the sources.

The proposed arrangement therefore seeks to address issues that have a direct bearing on India's energy security, trade and the safety of its citizens working on commercial vessels.

India Moves From Advocacy to Discussions

Jaishankar has said India has moved beyond simply advocating an end to the conflict and is now engaged in practical discussions with both Moscow and Kyiv.

The minister said discussions with Ukraine had included attacks on commercial shipping affecting Indian seafarers, as well as the impact of fuel, food and fertiliser shortages on the Global South.

"Understandably, it is for the parties involved to find a way. But if India can be of any help in any manner, we are ready," Jaishankar said, adding that this was the core of his discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha.

India has maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict while repeatedly calling for an end to the fighting through dialogue and diplomacy. New Delhi has also sought to maintain its longstanding defence and bilateral relationship with Moscow.

Putin Backs Modi's Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to contribute to a resolution of the conflict.

Putin said Modi "has excellent ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable...solutions" to end the war. He also credited the Indian prime minister with maintaining a neutral position while remaining committed to finding a way to end the conflict.

Ukraine's acknowledgement of the Indian proposal marks a significant development in New Delhi's efforts to engage both sides on practical measures to reduce hostilities.

However, the formal Russian response to India's three-part proposal has not been outlined. The proposal's implementation would ultimately depend on Moscow and Kyiv agreeing to the terms and mechanisms of any truce.