Tehran: Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami asserted on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would "remain closed" until Iran's conditions are met, reiterating Tehran's position on the strategic waterway amid tensions with the United States. According to Iran's state news agency ISNA, Hatami made the remarks in a message congratulating the Army's Strategic Navy on Navy Day, observed on November 28.

Appreciating the sailors involved in the mission to keep the strategic strait closed, Hatami said, “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's conditions are met.” In his message, Hatami also claimed that the Iranian Navy, working alongside other armed forces, had exposed the weaknesses of its adversaries in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

"Today, the powerful Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, accompanied by other powerful armed forces, in the words of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has thrown a claw into the claw of the world's arrogant powers, exposed the enemy's weakness and desperation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, and made the enemy taste the bitterness of repeated defeats in the sea," he said.

The army chief further asserted that Iran was prepared to respond to any "aggression", saying the country was ready to confront any enemy that attacked it “without hesitation". Hatami also said the Army's Strategic Navy considered itself obligated to strengthen Iran's naval capabilities and "severely punish the aggressor enemy", adding that it was determined not to relent in avenging those killed, particularly the sailors of Dena and Jamaran.

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He also paid tribute to the Navy's personnel and their families, acknowledging their "sacrifices" and "perseverance" while commemorating those killed in service. His remarks come as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi highlighted the role of the Iranian Navy in protecting the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying its efforts have contributed to maintaining the country's maritime authority and strategic position in regional and international affairs.

In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday on the occasion of Iran’s Navy Day, Araghchi said the protection of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz remained central to Iran’s national security and interests. According to his official Telegram channel, Araghchi recalled the sacrifices of Iranian sailors, particularly those aboard the Paykan frigate and the Dena destroyer, paying tribute to their contribution to the country's maritime security.

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