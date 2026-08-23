Strait of Hormuz Will Not Open Until US Corrects Its Behaviour: Iran's Mohsen Rezaei

Tehran: Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei, on Saturday (local time) said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will not reopen until the United States fulfils its commitments and changes its behaviour amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In an interview with IRIB, Rezaei said, "The Strait of Hormuz is closed, despite American claims, and will not open until America corrects its behaviour."

"This time, America must first fulfil its obligations," he added.

Rezaei further alleged that Washington had abandoned military options and was relying on economic pressure against Tehran.

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"The Americans are completely disappointed with the military attacks and think they can help with military actions through economic blockade," he said.

He claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had assured US President Donald Trump that an economic blockade would force Iran to surrender.

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"Netanyahu has promised Trump that if he imposes an economic blockade on Iran for six months or two to three months, he will surrender," Rezaei said.

Rezaei also claimed that the US was dependent on support from its allies, saying, "Trump is alone and needs the help of NATO and its allies."

He said Iran had developed ways to bypass sanctions and continue oil exports.

"Iran, however, has learned over the years to bypass sanctions and sell oil," he said.

Rezaei reiterated that Iran wanted an end to the conflict in West Asia and opposed those seeking war.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran wants an end to the war in West Asia and stands against the warmongers of the world," he said.

"Every home can be an economic war launcher," Rezaei added.

"Iranian youth should enter the economy. Every neighbourhood can be a missile base for economic warfare," he further said.

Rezaei also referred to US economic challenges, claiming that America's debt had increased during Trump's presidency.

"America's debts have increased during Trump's presidency," he said.

Rezaei said Iran had the authority to manage the strategic waterway, pointing to Iran's extensive coastline along the Persian Gulf.

"More than 50 per cent of the Persian Gulf coast belongs to Iran, and it is we who must manage the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

He further warned that Iran would defend itself and would not allow the United States to gain access to Iranian territory.

"We will defend Iran wholeheartedly and will not allow the Americans to gain access to Iran," Rezaei said, adding, "I advise the Americans not to add any more forces because we will beat them."

Rezaei also accused Washington of using economic pressure to weaken national unity in Iran, saying the US was attempting to achieve its objectives through sanctions and economic measures.

"The Americans intend to break the unity of the Iranian nation through economic pressure to achieve their goal," he said.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced what he described as an "Economic D-Day" campaign against Iran, calling it the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country" and urging US allies to join Washington in isolating Tehran.

Trump said the measures would target Iran's economic lifelines, including oil smuggling networks, financial transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies.

"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies -- It all needs to stop now," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Trump also described the Strait of Hormuz as "American territory" amid the ongoing confrontation with Tehran, claiming that the US had "total control" over the strategic waterway.

"We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon; we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, or you will see some very bad things," Trump said.

"They want to make a deal so badly, we don't even know if we want [a deal] because I view the Strait of Hormuz as an American territory right now; it's an American territory," he added, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran rejected Trump's remarks, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying the US President's claims over the Strait of Hormuz would be corrected either by circumstances or by Iran.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until Washington fulfils commitments under a 14-point memorandum of understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and easing oil sanctions.

Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said more than 15 million barrels of oil and petroleum products moved through the Strait of Hormuz with US military support on Tuesday, with total shipments leaving the region, including pipeline routes, approaching 20 million barrels.

"Make no mistake, thanks to the U.S. Navy, oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," Wright said in a post on X.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, with any prolonged disruption threatening global oil supplies.