Tehran: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that a tanker was struck by a naval mine at the entrance to Khasab Port, while another tanker travelling through an unauthorised route east of the Strait of Hormuz suffered an explosion and caught fire.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said that an oil tanker had struck a naval mine at the mouth of Khasab Port, while another tanker exploded and caught fire after illegally sailing east of the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian force further alleged that the two vessels were attempting to secretly navigate through what it described as a fake Strait of Hormuz route by switching off their positioning systems.

“Like the previous exploded tankers, these tankers intended to secretly pass through the fake Strait of Hormuz route by turning off their positioning systems, but they exploded and caught fire near the southern coast and the port of Khasab,” the IRGC Navy said.

The latest claims come amid heightened tensions over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian authorities warning tanker operators against using unauthorised shipping routes and insisting that vessels coordinate with its armed forces for safe passage.

Earlier on November 24, four oil tankers reportedly exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to statements issued by the IRGC Navy and the Iranian Armed Forces' Navy. The IRGC Navy's Public Relations Department, in statements carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said an oil tanker travelling through the waterway struck a naval mine and exploded before catching fire east of the strait.

Advertisement

The IRGC Navy further claimed that two other tankers were forced to return to the Persian Gulf after witnessing the explosion and receiving a radio warning from its Strait of Hormuz Traffic Control Centre. "The IRGC Navy warns: Traveling through fake and unauthorized routes will result in nothing but explosions and fires for violators," the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Iranian Navy's Public Relations Department claimed that two other oil tankers had caught fire after entering a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessels had disabled their identification and navigation systems before entering the restricted zone and subsequently striking naval mines.

Advertisement

"The Strait of Hormuz will never open until Iran's goals and demands are met, and tanker owners are required to coordinate with the armed forces for safe passage through this strategic strait," the Iranian Navy said. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a separate incident involving three vessels struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting eastbound through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.