Tensions Rise in PoK as Security Forces Opens Fire On Protesters In PoK, Ahead of Region-Wide Shutdown on June 9

Security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have intensified their presence throughout the region just days before a major shutdown scheduled for June 9. The region-wide strike, organized by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), stems from escalating local frustration over surging inflation, poor governance, and long-standing political grievances.

To manage the volatile situation, authorities have deployed the Pakistani Army, Punjab Police, and Rangers across multiple districts. The upcoming shutdown aims to directly challenge the rising cost of living, the removal of reserved refugee seats, and Islamabad's alleged failure to deliver on past promises made to the local population.

Demonstrations in Rawalakot Turn Violent

Tensions reached a breaking point on Sunday afternoon during a demonstration in Rawalakot. AAC activists gathered to raise slogans against the Pakistani government and the military establishment, demanding immediate economic relief.

The peaceful protest quickly turned chaotic when Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers allegedly opened fire on the crowd. Reports indicate that four individuals sustained severe injuries during the gunfire and were subsequently rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot for urgent medical treatment. This confrontation has severely aggravated an already volatile atmosphere where anti-government sentiment has been simmering for months.

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Authorities Launch Security Crackdown

In an attempt to stifle public mobilization before the June 9 shutdown, authorities began a heavy-handed crackdown over the weekend. Internet and digital communication services have been completely suspended across PoK since Friday night, leaving the population largely disconnected.

Furthermore, the government has taken direct legal action against the movement's leadership. The AAC has reportedly been labeled a terrorist organization, and its official headquarters have been sealed shut by Pakistani Rangers. Local critics argue these extreme tactics are designed to fracture the protest network and block information sharing.

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The violence escalated even further on Saturday when security forces allegedly fired upon a vehicle carrying AAC member Umar Nazir and an associate in Rawalakot. The attack left Nazir critically wounded, while his companion was killed.

Past Crackdowns

The current crisis mirrors the tragic events of last year's demonstrations in PoK. During that wave of unrest, citizens similarly took to the streets to protest severe economic hardships and rising prices, only to be met with lethal force. Historical reports confirm that at least 28 protesters lost their lives during those past clashes.