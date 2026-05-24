Journalists Duck For Cover As Gunfire Erupts Near White House Security Checkpoint | WATCH

New Delhi: Panic gripped the White House complex after a gunman opened fire near a security checkpoint, forcing journalists covering the premises to duck for cover as Secret Service agents rushed into action. Dramatic visuals captured reporters scrambling to safety on the North Lawn while multiple gunshots echoed across the area.

According to the US Secret Service, the suspect pulled out a weapon from a bag and began firing near the checkpoint on Saturday evening local time. Agents immediately returned fire, fatally shooting the assailant. A bystander was also injured during the exchange, officials said. President Donald Trump, who was inside the White House at the time, was not harmed.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang, who was recording a video from the White House grounds when the firing began, described hearing “dozens of gunshots” before reporters were ordered to sprint to the press briefing room. NBC correspondent Julie Tsirkin was also preparing for a live report when the chaos erupted.

Videos circulating online show journalists abruptly stopping their reports, removing audio equipment and taking cover as armed officers secured the area. Security personnel later sealed parts of the White House complex while federal agencies launched an investigation into the shooting.