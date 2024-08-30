sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • ‘Are You Sure?’: How Harris Found Out Biden Was Dropping Out of Election

Published 08:28 IST, August 30th 2024

‘Are You Sure?’: How Harris Found Out Biden Was Dropping Out of Election

Kamala Harris recalled the moment when she got the phone call from President Biden informing her of his decision to drop out of the race of white house.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US
Kamala Harris recalled the moment when she got the phone call from President Biden informing her of his decision to drop out of the race of white house. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:57 IST, August 30th 2024