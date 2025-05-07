‘They Don’t Want To Fight Anymore’: Donald Trump Says US Will Stop Bombing After Houthis Agree To End Ship Attacks | Image: AP

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Yemen's Houthi rebels have agreed to cease attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The unexpected remark by the US President has raised hopes for a possible de-escalation of fears of Houthis attack on cargo ships in the region. Trump claimed that Houthis have communicated their desire to stop the fight and promised to refrain from targeting the ships.

Talking to reporters at White House, Trump revealed that the Houthis had communicated their desire to stop fighting, and the US would honour this commitment by halting its airstrikes. "The Houthis have announced... that they don’t want to fight anymore. They just don’t want to fight. And we will honour that, and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," Trump stated.

The US President added that the rebels had promised to refrain from targeting ships, saying, "They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's... the purpose of what we were doing." Trump attributed this information to a "very, very good source".

How Tensions Rose In Red Sea

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, had been launching attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. These attacks disrupted maritime traffic through the Suez Canal, a vital trade route responsible for around 12% of global shipping. In response, the US and Israel targeted Houthi strongholds, with American airstrikes beginning under President Joe Biden in early 2024 and continuing under Trump.

Renewed Military Action and Israeli Strikes

The situation escalated further when Trump promised to use "overwhelming lethal force" after the Houthis announced they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels sailing off Yemen's coast. Renewed military action started on March 15 this year. In a separate development, the Israeli military confirmed conducting strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, targeting the airport and nearby power stations. According to a military statement, "fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa," including "flight runways, aircraft, and infrastructure".

Houthi Retaliation Threat

The Houthi political bureau vowed to retaliate against Israel's actions, stating, "The Israeli aggression will not pass without a response, and Yemen will not be discouraged from its stance in support of Gaza." The statement comes just two days after the Houthis fired a missile at Israel's main airport, prompting swift retaliation.

The Houthi rebels' actions are deeply intertwined with the Israel-Palestine conflict, and their attacks on ships in the Red Sea have major implications for global trade. The US and Israel's responses have further complicated the situation, raising concerns about civilian casualties and the possible for escalation.